SINGAPORE: Malaysians who wish to return home from Singapore by land are required to obtain an entry permit from the High Commission of Malaysia here from April 27.

According to a public notice posted on its Facebook, the applicants need to email their particulars - name, both identity card and passport numbers, departure date - to stmsg@mhc.org.sg, at least two days before their departure date.

A copy of their passes - Singapore permanent resident, long term pass, work permit, student and social visit – should be appended as well.

Once approved, the High Commission will reply their email which includes a unique reference number.

They then need to present the printed or phone screenshot reply email to the Malaysian Immigration Checkpoint in Johor Baru. — Bernama