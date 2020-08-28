Malaysians must stand together in solidarity with merdeka spirit

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysians usher the National Day celebration on Monday, calls for the people to celebrate it with a true sense of patriotism in a new normal way and stand together in solidarity with Merdeka spirit has been reverberating amid the Recovery Movement Control Order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its National Day message, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) urged for greater understanding among different races in Malaysia to build respect and trust by putting the country’s interest first.

“It is this Malaysian greatness that we have to cherish so that the fabric of this social and patriotic cohesion can be enhanced and not dampened or allowed to be hijacked by unscrupulous groups and individuals that are out to create unrest and disharmony.

“We need to amplify the voice of logic, reasoning and moderation and drown those which are illogical, extreme and fanatical,” said MCCBCHST in a statement.

Stressing that there is no room for extremism or racism in this country, MCCBCHST said the growth and progress of the nation can be strategised through national unity with the spirit of love and patriotism.

MCCBCHST said it would continue to strive towards bridging and connecting citizens towards inter-racial solidarity, mutual religious respect and acceptance so that the society at large, stands strong and tall to face various challenges and tests.

“The slogan of this year’s National day celebration ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares) says it all well, that we have to look out for each other beyond race and religion in order to maintain and enhance a caring society. This is exactly what MCCBCHST hopes for and pray that it will not be just a catchy slogan with no meaning or sting. We have to give value to it,” it said. —Bernama