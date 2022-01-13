Malaysians optimistic of better year in 2022

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are optimistic of a better year in 2022 than in 2021. The belief in a better year to come is echoed among people across the world.

Malaysians are more optimistic of a strengthened economy than the global country average, according to a study by Ipsos, a global market research and public opinion specialist.

“One year ago, there were widespread optimism that 2021 would be the year that the world had turned a corner in its struggles with Covid-19,” Ipsos Public Affairs Associate Director Lars Erik Lie said today.

“With the first vaccines being rolled out, the end of the pandemic seemed to be in sight. (Year) 2021 did not turn out as many had hoped – boosted by new variants, Covid impacted our lives as much, if not more than in 2020. As Malaysians and their fellow global citizens look back, the verdict is that 2021 was a year to forget.

“Despite the disappointment, 2022 comes with renewed optimism, with 82% of Malaysians expecting this year to be better than the last. The belief in a better year to come is echoed among people across the world.”