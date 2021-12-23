Malaysians rally to help flood victims

PETALING JAYA: Nothing soothes the soul better than a hot meal on a rainy day.

Over the past few days, thousands of people caught in floods have benefited from the generosity of a large number of well-meaning Malaysians.

Among them are volunteers at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ), who worked day and night to help those who were stranded in their homes by flood waters since last Friday.

Baldev Singh, a member of the GSPJ committee, told theSun that they received a distress call at 10pm on Saturday from the Petaling Tin Sikh temple when several parts of Selangor were already inundated.

By then, hundreds of people were crying out for help but various government agencies were slow to respond.

Baldev said volunteers immediately went to flood-affected areas to ferry victims to safe locations.

By early Saturday morning, when they realised that hundreds more had been stranded without food or water, the GSPJ sent out an SOS through social media.

The response was overwhelming. Dozens turned up with rations while others just rolled up their sleeves and busied themselves in the temple kitchen to prepare food for victims.

Those who were not cooking helped to pack the meals.

Baldev said several volunteers arrived with their four-wheel-drive vehicles to transport the meals to victims in various parts of the Klang Valley.

“We only serve vegetarian food so that everyone of any religion can eat it.”

He said about 8,000 packets of food were distributed on the day they started. On Tuesday, they distributed 16,000 packets and the number continues to rise.

He expressed relief that many had brought their four-wheel-drive vehicles, enabling them to reach flooded areas that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Baldev said hundreds of people of all races and religions turned up to offer help. “Many individuals and organisations have also sent donations in cash and kind.

“This shows that we are a caring society. It is great to see people put their differences aside and unite for a good cause.”

Volunteers now work from 8am to 10pm daily. Baldev said those who need help could call their hotline at 010-2174556 or send a WhatsApp message to the same number.

Malaysian Gurdwaras Council president Jagir Singh said the volunteers were only practising a basic tenet of the Sikh philosophy, which is to be honest and to share with others.

“In the eyes of God, everyone is the same. There is no distinction between people and everyone from different backgrounds are welcome.

“It is unfortunate that so many people have been affected by the floods. Nonetheless, we are happy to help. We are also thankful that people of various races and faiths have come together to support us in our initiative.”

Jagir said everyone should be aware that gurdwaras emphasise cleanliness and serve only vegetarian food.

The initiative is part of “langgar”, a Sikh practice of feeding anyone and everyone, irrespective of race or religion.

“We are always ready to help people who are going through tough times,” Jagir added.