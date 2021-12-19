Malaysians rise to the occasion, offering help during flood

KUALA LUMPUR: In true Malaysian spirit, citizens have risen to the occasion by lending a helping hand to those affected by the floods.

On the social site Twitter, users shared information about those in dire need of assistance and there were also individuals who offered to help the flood victims.

The hashtag #DaruratBanjir has also been trending since yesterday, recording more than 957,000 tweets as of 1 pm today.

A Twitter user @_siggplus who is a coffee trader in Section 13, Shah Alam offered free coffee and shelter to those stranded in the area yesterday.

“Whoever is stranded near Aeon in Section 13 with no place to go because the road is closed, please come to my shop and have Vietnamese coffee while waiting for the water to recede,” he said in the hope that the little help would bring some joy to other people.

Another user, @dh_akimi also offered to help evacuate flood victims to a safer area.

“If you’re stuck and need a four-wheel drive to move, please call me. Priority is given to those with infants, small children and the elderly,” he said.

A check by Bernama also found that the residents of Taman Mutiara Subang, Subang Jaya took the initiative to help ease the traffic flow as the road around the residential area was submerged in floodwater.

A resident, Luqman Hakim, 24, was ‘on duty’ to warn road users who wanted to go to Shah Alam through the housing area to turn back as the road was no longer accessible.

He said continuous downpour over the last two days had caused the water to rise above the chest level.

“There were flood incidents before but this time around, the situation is worse and dangerous. So, I just do whatever I can to help,” he said. — Bernama