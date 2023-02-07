Malaysians should learn philosophy of ‘Segulai Sejalai’: Zahid Hamidi

BETONG (Sarawak): The philosophy of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Seiring Sejalan) of the Dayak community in general and the Iban, in particular, should also be learned by Malaysians as a unifying force to strengthen the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said that philosophy is the best policy so that problems do not arise to divide the people.

He said it can be seen how the longhouses in Betong and other areas in Sarawak have successfully produced good leaders because the policy of the longhouse leaders is often pro-establishment.

“Whoever becomes the government, they are pro-establishment because if they are anti-establishment, it will bring down their people,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said this during the Leader with People meeting and the Ngiling Tikai meeting at Rumah Enteri Lengkoi in Samu, Spaoh near here today.

He reminded the people not to entertain any attempt to split the people, but to maintain commonalities in order to solve the problem.

“We created a Unity Government for political stability, enhance economic growth, provide employment opportunities, prosperity to the common people, especially in terms of providing opportunities to raise income,“ he said.

According to him, it is important for senior citizens to understand the aspirations of the young, while the young should continue to respect the elderly.

He said this network can be instilled as a pro-establishment spirit translated to benefit the people, but at the same time, it is not impossible that this network can be disrupted by external or internal elements.

“Building this spirit is difficult. Despite the difficulty, it will be easier if the state government and the federal government are aligned,“ he said.

Describing the relationship between the Sarawak state government and the federation as ‘wonderful’, Ahmad Zahid said it facilitates the implementation of projects of the people’s interest.

Before that he approved the implementation of the Betong Integrated Village Economic Development Project (PROSPEK) in addition to the allocation of RM1.5 million and RM750,000 respectively for the repair and rewiring of Rumah Enteri Lengkoi. - Bernama