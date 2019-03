KUALA LUMPUR: Despite news reports almost daily about scams, people still continue to get duped.

In KEPALA BATAS, a clerk parted with RM13,900 for a RM15,000 loan from a fake money lending company.

North Seberang Prai (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 42-year-old woman was taken in by a “slick offer” from the company via the WhatsApp application on Sunday.

He said the woman was conned into making 10 advance transactions into a given bank account totalling the amount, for the loan, which she wanted to help a relative.

In KUANTAN, Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said a 50-year-old man lost RM6,820 after revealing personal banking information to a Macau Scam con artist who masqueraded as a police officer.

The “police officer” had duped the victim that his credit card had been wrongly used and needed the information to rectify the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, in BANTING, Kuala Langat police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman said police nabbed three men in a raid on house that had been turned into an online gambling centre in Sungai Mas, at 5pm last Friday.

The suspects were aged 28 to 40 years, he said, adding that in just two days, the syndicate operating the centre made a profit of RM20,000. — Bernama