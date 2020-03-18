Malaysians stranded in India not because of M’sian govt control order: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of Malaysians was stranded at the Tiruchirapalli Airport in Tamil Nadu due to decisions taken by India on Covid-19 and not because the Malaysian government barred them from returning, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) said that under the movement control order issued by Malaysia, citizens of Malaysia are allowed to come home but they are required to undergo health checks and a 14-day self-quarantine on their return.

“I am aware that many Malaysians were stranded and facing problems to get flights to return from India following decisions made by the Indian government on #Covid19.

“It is hoped that those stranded will remain calm. Although this is beyond our jurisdiction as we have to rely on the discretion of a foreign government to allow our citizens to return, Wisma Putra will do its best to help. We have contacted our (diplomatic) mission there,” he said in a Facebook posting.

According to Wisma Putra, 274 Malaysians were stranded in India, comprising 150 at the Tiruchirappalli Airport, 50 in Chennai, one in Mumbai and 73 in New Delhi, as of 9am today.

In a video which has gone viral, the group at Tiruchirapalli Airport expressed their displeasure with the Indian authorities for the cancellation of their flight although a security officer claimed that they were not responsible for decisions made by the Malaysian government.

Indian authorities had cancelled flights from many international destinations including Malaysia in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Hishammuddin said the Wisma Putra task force on Covid-19 was looking into ways to help resolve the problems faced by those wishing to return to Malaysia.

Malaysians in India can contact the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi at telephone number +91 11 2415 9300 and mwdelhi@kln.gov.my; Malaysian Consulate General in Chennai at (91 44)2433 4434/35/36 and mwchennai@kln.gov.my; and Malaysian Consulate General in Mumbai at 00 9122 2645 5751/52/55 and mwmumbai@kln.gov.my. — Bernama