KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are mostly sitting back today, waiting for answers in the highly exciting developments in the local political scene which had been unfolding since yesterday.

As of 10am this morning, there were no official announcements or media conferences held to shed some light to the debacle.

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is reportedly going to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara at 2pm today.

It was also reported that DAP would hold a Central Executive Committee emergency meeting at its headquarters at 11am.

Yesterday, leaders from Bersatu, PKR, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Warisan respectively held separate meetings in the city centre and Petaling Jaya, giving rise to speculations that the meetings were related to a possible realignment in the country’s political landscape.

The murmurs became full fledged topic of conversations among Malaysians especially when several vehicles carrying prominent political leaders were seen entering Istana Negara on Sunday afternoon.

Last night, several leaders from Bersatu, PKR, Umno, MCA, MIC and Pas were seen attending a dinner event at a hotel here.

Today, a vehicle carrying Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was seen entering the compounds of Perdana Putra in Putrajaya at 8.50am.

The Perdana Putra building houses the Prime Minister’s and his deputy’s offices.

A vehicle carrying PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also seen entering the compounds of Perdana Putra at 9.26am. — Bernama