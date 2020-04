PETALING JAYA: As companies look to regain customers and recover from their losses once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted, Malaysians can expect to enjoy various forms of discounts and incentives on a wide range of goods and services.

Businesses theSun spoke to, ranging from tour agencies to retailers and golf clubs, said they are already planning various measures to attract customers back to their doorsteps, some through more creative means.

Malaysia Retailers Association president James Loke said apart from promotions and sales to stimulate the market, retailers will work with shopping malls to create activities and hold loyalty programmes.

Retail outlets will be taking extra precautionary measures once stores reopen to allay customers’ safety concerns, he said.

“This include taking the temperature of our staff before work, ensuring they wear masks and gloves, and disinfecting escalators, lifts and toilets.

“We will also provide hand sanitisers for customers at all stores, apart from asking them to practise social distancing when shopping. We will do this until the virus outbreak is totally cleared in Malaysia.”

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said its members, arguably one of the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, will be slashing prices by up to 40% for their packages.

He said the public can even expect discounted prices up to year’s end, when the tourism sector is expected to return to normal.

“Once the MCO is lifted, we are only expecting tourism to be at 20% to 30% of what it was before the start of the pandemic. This will slowly pick up by the year end.”

Restaurant owner Mike Thien, who runs the Seafarer Seafood Restaurant in Malacca, has a more creative way to attract customers once the MCO is lifted – by naming some of his dishes after Covid-19.

“Maybe we can name one of our dishes C-19, in memory of the pandemic,” he said, adding he would also offer promotions.

Golf Club Managers Association of Malaysia vice-president Nor Afendi Mohd Razlan said clubs nationwide would provide discounts of up to half the usual price.

Nor Afendi, who is also Glenmarie Golf and Country Club manager, said this was decided by individual clubs, taking into consideration that many among the public would be more conservative in their spending.

“Many will be giving promotional prices of between 20% and 50% for two months. During this period, we will see how the response is. If it’s bad, then we will see what else we can do.

“To ensure safety, my club will also sanitise all facilities and equipment.”