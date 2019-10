JAKARTA: The Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia has asked Malaysians in Jakarta to avoid or keep away from areas in the city where mass demonstrations have been planned.

In a statement, it also urged all Malaysians to comply with directives from the Indonesian authorities.

According to local media reports citing a statement by Badan Mahasiswa Seluruh Indonesia (BEMSI), an organisation comprising undergraduates, there were plans to hold the mass demonstrations this evening in front of the parliament building in Jalan Gatot Soebroto and the National Palace at Jalan Merdeka Utara.

This is after a series of demonstrations held earlier by undergraduates, other students and certain parties ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of members of the Indonesian parliament for the 2019-2024 term.

The swearing-in of the 575 members of the nation’s House of Representatives started at 10am and ended by 12 noon (West Indonesia time). Also sworn in were representatives from the districts and councils.

The area around the Indonesian parliament was under tight control with more than 20,000 members of the security forces on the ground. Roads leading towards parliament and those in its surroundings were also closed.

The statement from the embassy also said that Malaysians who needed emergency consular assistance in Indonesia could call +6281380813036. — Bernama