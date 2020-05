PETALING JAYA: Malaysians returning from abroad must pay 50% of the fees while undergoing the compulsory 14-day quarantine at designated hotels starting June 1, said the Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Whereby for non-citizens, they are required to pay 100% of the quarantine fee.

“ As of June 1, Malaysian citizens need to pay 50% by themselves and the other half will be borne by the government. While for non Malaysians or permanent residents, they will be charged the full fee,“ he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

This would mean that Malaysians would need to pay RM75 per day for the quarantine at the hotels.

The National Security Council (MKN) has also decided to make it mandatory for returning Malaysians to sign an agreement prepared by the Malaysian embassy before flying home.

He said they will first need to go to the nearest Malaysian embassy to sign the agreement that they will make the payments accordingly.

Then the embassy would issue a letter of approval for them before departure.

“ The Immigration Department will issue orders to all airlines that this letter will be part of the compulsory condition to the passengers before departure,“ he said.

Previously Malaysians would not have to pay for the 14-day quarantine.

However this latest move came following non-Malaysian couples refusing to pay the hotel quarantine charges.