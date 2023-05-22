Malaysians urged to assist Cyclone Mocha victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organisation has called on Malaysians to provide urgent humanitarian aid to those in Rakhine State, including Sittwe, Rathedaung, Buthidaung, Maungdaw, Pauktaw, Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U, Ponnagyun, Minbya, Myebon, Kyaukpyu, Ramree, Munaung, Toungup, Thandwe, Ayeyarwa and Gwa, who were affected by Cyclone Mocha on May 14.

Its president Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani said it has received information from the victims that they were still waiting for assistance.

“They do not have food, water, medicine or shelter. Thousands of houses were damaged, leaving 800,000 people without shelter. The death toll in Sittwe alone has increased to more than 500 people,” he said.

Zafar Ahmad added that wind speeds of 195kph has claimed many lives and it is expected that many more bodies would be found. According to villagers, many bodies were carried away by the sea, while the whereabouts of others are unknown.

“The military junta has declared that all humanitarian aid must go through them. We are afraid that it will not reach the affected victims. Therefore, we appeal to the UN, World Food Programme (WFP), other UN agencies and member states, private sectors, civil society organisations and the international community to put pressure on the junta to grant access to distribute aid directly.

“The junta’s restriction on humanitarian agencies to send aid is equal to genocide as people are dying due to the delay in assisting them. We are frustrated that the junta did not take any action to save the lives of the Rohingya despite the meteorology warning issued on May 12 about Cyclone Mocha.

“Furthermore, the camps in Sittwe were built near the river. This risked the lives of the Rohingya, especially during the rainy season and when cyclones hit the area. Since the Rohingya were made stateless, the junta does not care about their lives and safety.”

Zafar Ahmad said according to the Rohingya, food aid was distributed to the victims but did not reach the ethnic Rohingya. He expressed hope that the international organisations would start distributing assistance to the affected victims directly.

Humanitarian agencies are also urgently needed to help victims rebuild their homes and lives as the rainy season is from June to November. Hence, the damaged homes must be rebuilt before the season.

“We heard the WFP will cut financial assistance to the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, which will make their lives hard.

“We hope the UN, NGOs and international communities will continue supporting the Rohingya,” he said.