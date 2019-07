KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Malaysians are seeking refugee status in Australia every year, as an excuse to remain in the country.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix) said he noted the high number of locals applying protection visas there, with many claiming ill treatment and discrimination against them in Malaysia.

He however defended the country’s human rights-friendly policies, claiming instead that many were using these excuses as a justification for them to seek better-paying jobs and education opportunities.

“The action of Malaysians applying for protection visas from the Australian government, claiming their lives will be threatened if they stayed on here, is merely an excuse for them to continue living there.

“The Malaysian government has never oppressed its citizens, be it for race, religion, or political affiliation. In fact, human rights protection is guaranteed under the constitution,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

He added that some have also appealed for refugee status on grounds of domestic abuse and family pressure.

Marzuki was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran) who wanted to know why Malaysians made up over 50% of the total number of protection visa applications received by the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) between 2017 and 2018.

According to the minister, between July 2018 and April 2019 alone, AAT had received 4,973 application from Malaysian citizens.

“It is hard for us to control the situation because many of them would travel to Australia as tourists and later dispose of their passports before claiming to be refugees.

“However, the ministry will work with the Immigration Department and the Australian authorities to closely monitor the situation,” he said.