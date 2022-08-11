Malaysians will now be working 45 hours instead of 48 hours from Sept 1

PETALING JAYA: The weekly working hours will be reduced from 48 to 45 hours effective this September 1, Human Resources deputy minister Datuk Awang Hashim told the Dewan Negara.

This is following amendments to the Employment Act 1955, which aims to safeguard the welfare of workers, in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention, NST reports

The amendments would also allow employees to work flexible hours where they get to choose the location, time and days of work.

This would include flexibility to work from home during emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, Awang was reported as saying that employees are allowed to apply for a flexible working arrangement (FWA) from their employers after the amendments to the Act are made effective on September 1.