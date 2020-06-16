Malaysians working in S’pore risk losing jobs if they come back to visit families

PETALING JAYA: Many Malaysians working in Singapore have been confronted with a tough choice - go home to be with their family and risk losing their jobs, or stay put and miss the company of their loved ones.

Flight attendant Noorshafira Hanim, 28, told theSun she has not been able to return home to see her parents and siblings since Malaysia imposed the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“I used to visit Penang weekly or at least twice a month. This is the longest time I have not been home,” she said.

But there is little choice for her. “I could choose to go home and be with my family but I could lose my job,” she said. For Noorshafira, who is also the breadwinner in the family, this is not a choice she can make.

She said her employer has encouraged her and her colleagues to take unpaid leave but she is afraid that if she took up the offer, she might eventually lose her job.

Her fears are not without basis.

She said one of her friends decided to take up a similar offer and was eventually dismissed by her employer for failing to return to work on time.

She had been unable to travel back to Singapore because of the MCO.

“It gets depressing sometimes. I live alone in Singapore and I’m on a tight budget, but it eases my worries knowing that I am still earning a monthly income and able to take care of all the bills at home,” she said.

To beat the loneliness, she makes daily video calls to her family.

Maria Hanif, 27, a senior customer service officer at a fitness centre in Singapore, has taken the option of working from her home in Johor Baru.

She said commuting daily to work was no longer an option given the need to undergo a 14-day mandatory self-isolation.

Maria is also worried about the possibility of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases if people are allowed to travel freely between the two countries again.

“We are all playing our part to fight the virus. But what if someone is not adhering to the SOP (standard operating procedures) and starts spreading the virus around?

“I pray hard that the number of cases won’t spike again when the borders are open,” she told theSun.

Maria had earlier considered looking for another job in Singapore but realised that she might not be given the option to work remotely.

She considers herself lucky knowing that others like her have lost their jobs in Singapore when the Covid-19 virus struck and both countries went into lockdowns.

“I do hope the Singapore government would be more considerate to Malaysians who are stuck in Singapore for a long time. Let them visit their families without risking their jobs since Singapore is a very expensive country to stay in,” she said.

“Many workers are no longer receiving their full salary and it is not worth it to spend more money to stay in Singapore,” she added.