Malaysians working in Singapore’s essential industries appeal for daily commute

SINGAPORE: On the “Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossings” Facebook page that has more than 20,000 members, pleas have been made for the authorities to allow workers in the essential services sector to cross the borders of the two countries.

The social media page was initially established in 2017 for workers to share the latest information on traffic conditions at the Johor Causeway and Second Link. However, following border shutdowns in the efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the page has become an avenue for the members to share the latest news on Covid-19 in both countries.

One of the members, Muhammad Fazry, expressed hopes that workers in the essential services sector would be given the leeway to commute to Singapore, as granted to lorry drivers transporting goods to the republic.

“Tan Sri (Muhyiddin Yassin, prime minister), I plead (with you) to allow Malaysian citizens working in Singapore’s essential services (sector) to commute to Singapore using ‘special pass’ and QR code application,” he wrote on the Facebook page.

“We appeal to Tan Sri to give us leeways to commute daily. We ride motorcycles, so the exposure to the Covid-19 infection is minimal compared to those using public transport. We all have families and I myself have a child,” he said.

He also tried to clarify the latest situation in the republic where a majority of the cases were from migrant workers in dormitories who are all being quarantined and transmissions within the community are fewer than 10 cases each day.

“So the situation in Singapore is under control,” he said.

His plea also received attention from other members of the group especially from pregnant women whose spouses are still in Singapore. - Bernama