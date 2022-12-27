‘Malaysia’s largest’ event to boost sports engagement

KUALA LUMPUR: Sports should always be accessible to everyone as it can make a person active and healthy, said Al-Ikhsan Sports CEO Vach Piluttla.

He said as the global economy gets tougher each year, Al-Ikhsan was playing a role to make sporting goods affordable in Malaysia.

“Everyone should be involved in sports to stay active and healthy. The core belief of Al-Ikhsan is to mainly serve the middle and entry level consumers. We are helping them by making sports products affordable. All the products that we bring, we negotiate hard with sports brands to make it 30% to 40% cheaper than the market price,” he said during the launch of “Malaysia’s Biggest Sports Carnival By Al-Ikhsan Sports” last Friday.

Piluttla said the event, which runs until Jan 2 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and features about 300,000 sports products ranging from footwear to apparel, brings branded sports products to Malaysians at affordable prices.

“Al-Ikhsan Sports provides discounts on apparel as well as 37,000 units of footwear priced under RM100. All these are available over the 11 days, in an effort to make sports accessible to everyone. Customers can indulge in sports products from 15 brands under one roof at the carnival,” he added.

WTCKL Group managing director Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim said the carnival is a chance for Malaysians to buy branded sports products.

“This collaboration between WTCKL and Al-Ikhsan Sports can strengthen Malaysia to be known as a sporting nation. We believe sports is for everyone. There are a lot of quality products here. Football fans can buy original football jerseys at below RM100,” he said.

Irmohizam, who is also Convention and Exhibition chairman and a member of the Advisory Council of the World Trade Centers Association, estimated that the carnival could attract about 30,000 to 50,000 visitors.

Malaysian football legend Mohd Amri Yahyah, who currently plays for Sabah Football Club and was a guest at the launch, advised consumers to not miss the chance to own quality sports products at a low price.

“This carnival is offering good products at cheap prices. Don’t miss the chance,” he said.