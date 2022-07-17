Male elephant caught in Baling

BALING: A male elephant that was alleged to have damaged crops in Kampung Seri Ketengga near here was caught by the Elephant Capture Unit (UTG) of the Kedah Wildlife and National Parks Department (Wildllfe) yesterday.

Kedah Wildlife director Jamalul Nasir Ibrahim said the elephant, estimated to be between 10 and 12 years-old, was captured at about 10 am in a rubber plantation.

“The Perhilitan office in Baling received a report at about 9 am last July 15 on the sighting of an elephant that was believed to have damaged the crops and caused fear among farmers...the male elephant was then captured and it is in good health,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Jamalul Nasir said the elephant, with a footprint size of 10 inches and the tusks about seven inches long, had been sighted in the area several times.

“At the moment, we have not decided the place for the relocation of the elephant and prior to that, we will continue to monitor the area where it was captured and feed it in the morning and evening,” he added. — Bernama