Male nurse charged with murdering own son

IPOH: A male nurse was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his six-month-old son last month.

Zahrul Ashrik Zulkaflee, 30, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis. No plea was recorded as a murder case is under High Court’s jurisdiction.

According to the charge sheet, the civil servant was charged with murdering his baby, Muhammad Zakir Asyraf, at a house in Kampung Kepayang, Fairpark here at about 10 pm on March 17.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries a death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syahirah Azahar prosecuted, while the man was not represented.

The court set June 12 for remention. - Bernama