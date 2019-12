KUALA LUMPUR: Malindo Air has warned that unscrupulous individuals have been misusing both the airline’s and its Group strategy director Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy’s name to solicit money to sell flight tickets illegally.

“We have received complaints from the affected passengers that the individuals had taken the payment and had absconded.

“Malindo Air would like to reiterate that no individuals have been appointed to sell flight tickets on behalf of the airline,” it said in a statement here today.

It advised all passengers to purchase their flight tickets from www.malindoair.com or airport and city ticketing offices operated by Malindo Air or visit the authorised travel agents.

Passengers may contact 03-78415388 for further details. — Bernama