KUALA LUMPUR: Malindo Air does not operate the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded by some airlines following two deadly crashes involving the aircraft in the span of less than six months.

In a statement today, the airline said it was now operating 42 aircraft, consisting of 29 Boeing 737NG jets and 13 ATR72-600 jets.

CEO Chandram Rama Muthy said Malindo Air would be more diligent in any future plan of aircraft delivery from the MAX family.

Expressing his condolences on the tragic Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, he said, “Our thoughts and prayers go to those who are affected in the tragedy.’’

In October 2018, the same aircraft model operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia, killing 189. — Bernama