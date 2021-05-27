Malls want guide on two-hour cap

PETALING JAYA: Many would agree that two hours is quite enough time to finish shopping.

On the other hand, it may be difficult to know how long a customer has already been in the shopping mall and it will not be easy to tell him to leave when his allotted time is up.

This is the predicament that operators of shopping malls face now that the government has introduced a cap on the length of time a person is allowed to spend in a shopping mall or retail outlet.

Among a list of new restrictions announced by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry on Sunday, each customer is allowed only two hours at a retail outlet.

As the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association pointed out, the cap is impractical given that the malls do not have control over how much time one spends shopping.

“Once the shopper is inside the mall, the management personnel have no control over which outlet they visit and are unable to keep track of their movements,” it said in a statement after the two-hour cap was announced.

The cap is part of a wider range of restrictions under the third movement control order (MCO 3.0), which is in force until June 7.

“We also do not have the authority to stop anyone and ask to look at his MySejahtera app to determine if he has stayed too long,” the association added.

It said mall owners and operators should not be penalised for patrons’ misdeeds, and the responsibility to conduct spot checks should be that of the police.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer H. C. Chan said a practical and concise guide on how to monitor shoppers would be helpful.

“Unlike retail outlets, which are smaller and thus easier to manage, there are too many entry and exit points in a mall, making it difficult to check every customer,” he told theSun.

However, he said, data compiled by Sunway Malls have shown that most shoppers finish with their shopping and leave within an hour since the MCO 3.0 was implemented on Tuesday.

Hence, he said, the crowds are smaller and within safety levels.

“We have also worked with our business partners to ensure that each retail outlet states clearly how many customers are allowed in at any one time to ensure they are more easily monitored,” he added.

The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations agreed that the two-hour cap is reasonable.

“It’s more than enough time for a person to get his shopping done,” Fomca president Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason told theSun.

He pointed out that this is not the time for window shopping. “Make a list of what you need to buy before you step into the mall,” he said.

“This is not the time to be selfish as everyone has to play a part to stop the pandemic by observing the standard operating procedure.”

Malaysia’s largest home-grown hypermarket and retail chain Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd has voice its support for the move to enforce a two-hour cap.

According to a report in Sinar Harian on Sunday, Mydin managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said an hour is quite sufficient for anyone to get his grocery.

“In fact, two hours is already too long,” he added.