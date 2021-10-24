Mamat Khalid laid to rest

IPOH: Popular film director Mamat Khalid who died this moning, was laid to rest at the Masjid Paloh Muslim Cemetery, here, at about 2.25pm today.

Earlier, the remains of Mamat, whose real name is Mohamad Mohamad Khalid, 58, arrived at his home in Taman Ipoh Jaya Timur 1, here, from the Slim River Hospital, at 6am.

The remains were later taken to Masjid Jamek Idris Iskandar Shah 1, Sungai Rokam, at about 12pm for prayers before being brought to the burial ground.

About 300 people gathered at the cemetery to pay their last respects.

Among the celebrities present at the funeral were Datuk Awie, Zul Ariffin, Khir Rahman, Pekin Ibrahim, Nasrizal Ngasri and Zahiril Adzim. Present was Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Meanwhile, Mamat’s third son, Mohd Khalid Adam Mohamad, 26, said his father was playing the Apokalips song on the keyboard at his Sarang Art Hub cafe in Tanjung Malim when he suddenly collapsed at about 10.30pm yesterday.

“He did not complain of any pain prior to the incident. We immediately called for an ambulance and papa breathed his last while being sent to the hospital,” he said adding that his father had a history of heart problems.

According to Mohd Khalid Adam, his late father was scheduled to start shooting a telefilm titled ‘Kampung Pisang Berbuah Dua Kali’ next week.

“Papa was planning to start filming at the end of this month, but he is gone now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nasrizal or better known as Bell Ngasri who is one of the ‘Kampung Pisang Berbuah Dua Kali’ cast, when met by reporters, said he was shocked and saddened upon hearing about the death of Mamat.

“...but, Allah loves him more,” he said, in tears.

Khir said that the late Mamat was the person who had helped him to advance in his acting career through several films they had worked with.

“The late Abang Mamat was known as a kind-hearted person who would always help his friends or relatives. He would always do his best to fulfil others’ wishes,” he said.

Pekin said he had been in touch with Mamat through the WhatsApp application.

“He was like a father to me and we always talked about film projects and the industry. The last time I talked to him was last week,” he said.

Mamat who was born on April 6, 1963 and grew up in Sungai Rokam, here, leaves behind a wife and five children.

Mamat worked in a government office before deciding to venture into film-making and making his debut with comedy film titled Lang Buana.

He was also was famous for directing box office films like Rock, Rock Oo!, Rock Bro!, Man Laksa, Kala Malam Bulan Mengambang, Apokalips X and Hantu Kak Limah Balik Rumah. — Bernama