PUTRAJAYA: Two initiatives of the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) - MyGov*Net and Digital Document Management System (DDMS) 2.0 - received recognitions in two main categories at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), held in Geneva, Switzerland from Sept 7 to 10.

Mampu director-general, Datuk Dr Yusof Ismail (pix), in a statement today said the initiatives were declared ‘Champion Top 5’ in two categories, namely the Information and Communication Infrastructure and the Enabling Environment.

WSIS is an annual conference on information and communications technology (ICT), which recognises government or organisation initiatives that utilise ICT to promote sustainable development.

According to Yusof, MyGov*Net is a government integrated telecommunications network, centrally managed to support the government’s services delivery system.

He said the initiatives had provided a multi-channel platform that enabled access to the government’s electronic applications, within agency applications or intranet and access to the Internet.

“This project supports the SDG (sustainable development goal) 9, which is Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure with services delivery reaching up to 11,344 government offices in the cities, and rural and interior areas,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the DDMS 2.0 is a government electronic records management system, which enables all of the government’s records be captured and accessed via the Internet, anywhere and around the clock.

“The system enables the government’s record management to be at the ready, efficient and updated,“ he said, adding that 179 agencies with 42,512 users had been using the system fully and it was expected to reach 500 agencies by 2025.

“With the achievement, hopefully Malaysia’s ranking in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) will continue to rise,” said Yusof.-Bernama