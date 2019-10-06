Man, 26, seriously injured after being shot in abdomen, arm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A factory forklift driver was seriously injured after being shot by an unidentified man in an incident at Taman Inderawasih, Perai here early today.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said in the 2.08 am incident, a 26-year-old man and four of his male friends were chatting outside an apartment when a Proton Waja car sped by them.

“The same car driven by a male whizzed by them again causing the group to become suspicious. One of them decided to pursue the speeding car on his motorcycle.”

The victim then decided to help his friend and also gave chase riding on his own motorcycle, but they were unable to keep up, Nik Ros Azhan told reporters here today.

However, he added that both motorcyclists were still in pursuit of the car when a Perodua Myvi intercepted before a man sitting in the car’s front passenger seat fired two shots in the victim’s direction.

Nik Ros Azhan said the gunshot hit the victim’s arm and abdomen and he sought treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

He said according to the shot man, he had no problems with anyone.

“Besides the victim and his friends could not see the suspect’s face as the car had tinted glass and the incident happened too fast,” he added.

He said both the Proton Waja and Perodua Myvi cars were found to be using false registration numbers and further investigations were ongoing, including the recording of a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) in the area to identify the suspects involved.

He said police had yet to find the bullet shells and the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama