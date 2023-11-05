Man, 31, shot dead near Puchong food court

KUALA LUMPUR: A 31-year-old man was shot dead near a food court in Jalan Bandar 1, Pusat Bandar Puchong early this morning.

Serdang District Police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan (pix) said the victim was found by members of the public next to the Everyday Food Court at about 12.35 am today.

He said police received a call saying that a man (the victim), believed to have been shot, was lying on the ground covered in blood and unconscious.

“The body was taken to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem and initial investigations showed that the victim had gone to the food court with his friends at 10 pm (Wednesday).

“At about 12.35 am (Thursday), the victim was heading back to his car when he is believed to have been shot,” he said in a statement today.

He said that checks found that the victim had 21 criminal records, including being convicted under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and arrested under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Anbalagan said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the motive for the shooting has yet to be ascertained. -Bernama