KUCHING: A 37-year-old man is wanted by police to assist with investigations into two cheating cases totalling over RM11,000.

The individual concerned is Syed Haidil Syed Ahmad, bearing identity card no. 820314-13-5009, said Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah in a statement issued today.

In the first cheating incident which occurred on Feb 16, 2016, a suspect had posed as a policeman and managed to cheat a 28-year-old woman of RM5,600, while the second case which took place on Sept 4, 2018, involved a male victim in his 50s who lost RM5,963 to the suspect who had offered to sell him three motorcycles.

Mustafa urged anyone with information on the matter to contact him at 019-7000 577 or ASP Arthur Medang at 013-7609 771.

Investigations pursuant to section 420 of the Penal Code, are underway. — Bernama