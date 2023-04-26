Man abducted in Alor Setar found safe, four held

ALOR SETAR: The 27-year-old man who was abducted in front of a hotel in Shahab Perdana here on Monday has been found safe and police have arrested three men and a woman in connection with the case.

Kota Setar District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir, however, said the motive for the abduction was still under investigation.

He said all the suspects, aged between 39 and 43, were arrested in Alor Setar, Changlun and Jitra yesterday morning and evening.

“Police arrested a 43-year-old male suspect early yesterday morning and following that, three more suspects were nabbed, including the woman, who were found to be positive for drugs, between 7 pm and 9 pm.

“This makes the number of arrests in relation to the case so far to four people. The 43-year-old male suspect is under remand until April 28 while the other three were remanded for six days until May 1, to assist the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

A 41-second video went viral on social media showing the man being pulled and shoved into a Perodua Viva car by several individuals. - Bernama