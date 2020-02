MUAR: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged a 49-year-old man for the murder of his Singaporean girlfriend six years ago.

Judge Datuk Halijah Abbas, in acquitting Tan Jiann Fah, 49, said the prosecution failed to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused.

With today’s ruling, Tan’s 18-year-old jail sentence meted by the same court on February 2018 was set aside.

Then, the court had sentenced Tan under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence, and not section 302 after it was found that there was a prima facie case under section 304, which led to the charge being amended.

However, the prosecution successfully appealed against the amendment at the Court of Appeal which resulted in the case being reheard at the High Court here.

According to the facts of the case, Tan, a mosaic layer then, had been with his girlfriend Goh Poh May (then aged 40) at a house in Taman Saujana in Kluang at midnight on Jun 24, 2014.

After entering the bedroom, an argument ensued after Tan told Goh that he had seen her holding hands with another man at a coffee shop in Kluang.

In the heat of the argument, the accused allegedly smothered her with a pillow, which resulted in Goh passing out.

The next morning, the accused tried to wake her up but instead found her dead. Tan then fled to Gua Musang, Kelantan where he was arrested on Sept 6, 2016.

Tan was represented by S. Vijayaretnam. - Bernama