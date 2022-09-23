Man acquitted on physical sexual assault charge

PUTRAJAYA: A former food delivery driver was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here today on a charge of committing physical sexual assault on a eight-year-old girl.

Judge Datin M. Kunasundary freed Mohamad Shahril Abu Hanifa at the end of the prosecution’s case without ordering him to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

In her decision, she said evidence adduced by the prosecution showed that the victim did not recognise the perpetrator and there was no thorough investigation by the investigating officer.

Mohamad Shahril, 42, was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017 with committing the offence on the girl at Precinct 15, Putrajaya at 6.30 pm on June 7, 2020.

He was represented by lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Ramzani Idris and Vivi Aznita Zaina’ Larifin, while deputy public prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama