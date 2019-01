KUALA LUMPUR: A teacher is living in fear that a loan shark will attack his family after he was beaten up recently for failing to pay the money owed to them.

The borrower, who wished to be known as Ng, said he was at home when he received a call at 11am from a loan shark two days ago.

He said the loan shark had told him to wait outside after receiving the call.

He was then pushed into a car and brought to a parking lot in Cheras.

He added that three men had beaten him inside the vehicle before he was released.

After receiving medical treatment, he had lodged a police report as he was scared that the loan shark would threaten him at his workplace - the school.

Ng, 33, admitted that he had borrowed RM1,800 from the loan shark to feed his gambling addiction.

He also admitted to owing 40 loan sharks over RM100,000.

He related the incident to MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong, who said that currently there are 35 cases related to loan sharks which remained unresolved.

“They are getting aggressive to the extent of beating the defaulters. I have constantly urged the public to not borrow from them. However, if you want to (still) borrow from them, you need to face the music,“ he told a press conference here.

He added that most of the cases have been referred to the police for further investigations.