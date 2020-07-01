Man allegedly roughs up TNB worker over high electricity bill

DUNGUN: A high electricity bill is believed to have caused tension to run even higher at Seberang Pintasan in Dungun today, resulting in a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) personnel suffering minor injuries after being roughed up by an unknown individual over the matter.

Terengganu TNB retail department customer services head Mohd Nazri Puteh said this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the state.

“The victim, TNB meter reader supervisor Anuar Rani is said to have gone to a house to take the reading at about 11.30am when he was suddenly approached by the man asking about his high electricity bill.

“The victim explained the matter but the man refused to accept his explanation and, instead, pushed him to the ground, resulting in him being injured.

“The man is said to have reached for a piece of wood to hit the victim but was stopped by some members of the public,” he told Bernama today.

The victim then sought treatment at the Dungun Hospital for injuries to his knee and aches on his shoulder before lodging a police report.

Mohd Nazri advised TNB users in Terengganu not to act rashly or else legal action would be taken against them to protect the safety of the workers.

“I suggest that users wishing to get an explanation for their high electricity bills or any related issue to personally go to the nearest TNB offices or contact the TNB Careline at 15454 as our staff are ready to assist them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dungun District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed police had received a report and that investigation was ongoing. - Bernama