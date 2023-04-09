Man and infant die in three-vehicle accident near Pagoh

MUAR: A man and a month-old baby were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at KM144.4 of the North-South Highway near Pagoh today.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said police were alerted to the accident involving a car and two motorcycles at 3.10 am.

He said a grey colour Honda motorcycle skidded and crashed on the road, and another motorcycle coming from behind also went out of control and landed on the right side of the highway while trying to avoid the first motorcycle.

“A car travelling in the same direction could not avoid the first motorcyclist, who was lying on the road, and crashed into him.

“The car also went out of control and crashed on the left side of the road,” he said in a statement.

Raiz Mukhliz said the first motorcyclist, in his 20s, was killed on the spot while the baby boy, who was in the car, died while receiving treatment at Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah (HPSF) in Muar.

“Five other victims are receiving further treatment at HPSF, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Anyone who witnessed the accident should contact the nearest police station to help in investigations,” he said.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Azarizam Mookri said 18 firemen were sent to the scene after they were informed of the incident.

He said apart from the baby, two adult males, an adult female, a boy, and a girl were also in the car and they were all injured.

The motorcyclist who crashed onto the roadside was also injured. -Bernama