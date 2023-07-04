Man and teen girl in alleged sex act video remanded

PETALING JAYA: A couple in Johor Bahru are under remand by the police for two days starting today following a video purportedly depicting the two engaged in indecent acts spread all over social media.

Magistrate Noorfazlin Hamdan had approved the police’s application for the remand order of the couple for further investigation under Section 377D of the Penal Code for gross indecency, Malay Mail reports.

According to the law, anyone found guilty of committing or assisting others in gross, indecent acts with another individual, be it in public or private will be sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Yesterday, a 23-second clip of the 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl was circulated on social media.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said in a statement released yesterday that the couple in the video were arrested at separately on the same day in Taman Johor Jaya and Taman Kota Masai between 4.15pm and 5.15pm.

He stated that the alleged indecent act was believed to have taken place at 3.03pm on March 29 at a parking area in Pasir Gudang and a red Perodua Axia and a white and red t-shirt were confiscated for investigation..