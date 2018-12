TANJUNG MALIM: Police detained a man after he was found in possession of 60 kg of ketum leaves and 10 litres of ketum water during a raid at a house in Kampung Kelawar near here yesterday.

Muallim district police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the 33-year-old suspect, who tested negative for drugs, had a previous record for causing hurt.

The ketum water was found in two plastic containers, while the ketum leaves were in 12 black packages, he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect was being detained for investigation under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama