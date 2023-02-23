Man arrested by MACC for claims of attempted bribery

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a man who claimed that Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan had been offered a hefty sum by MACC to implicate former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a corruption case.

FMT reported that the freelance researcher working for Wan Saiful, Shafiq Abdul Halim, already apologised for the claim stating that he had “misspoken”, remarking on rumours that MACC offered the Tasek Gelugor MP RM10 million to manipulate his statement to the authorities.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said Shafiq was arrested yesterday under Section 48 of the MACC Act 2009 for obstructing investigations.

“He came to our headquarters after being summoned and was arrested at 3.30pm yesterday,” Azam said during a press conference today.

Azam described Shafiq’s claim as an unfounded accusation that has tainted MACC’s image and added that he would not be able to forgive Shafiq for his words.

“This (video) cannot be removed completely (from the internet). And there will be some who will believe in (the claim made in the video),” Azam added.

Shafiq posted on Facebook on Tuesday that he had no intention of accusing anyone, including Azam and stated that the TikTok video he allegedly made the claim had been edited by Pakatan Harapan cyber troopers to make it seem like he accused MACC of attempted bribery.