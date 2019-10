MUAR: Police arrested a man and seized drugs, believed to be ecstasy and syabu, worth about RM915,000 in Taman Aman, Parit Bakar, here two days ago.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the arrest of the suspect, aged 24, was made following a tip-off and surveillance by the district’s narcotic criminal investigation division.

He said the drugs were found in a Perodua Axia car that was parked near a house.

“The suspect has no personal identification documents, but produced a piece of note, purportedly from an Orang Asli chieftain and claimed to be from Bekok, Segamat,” he told a media conference at his office here today.

He said the suspect, who tested positive for drug, is in remand until Monday to facilitate investigation for alleged drug trafficking. — Bernama