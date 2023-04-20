Man arrested for alleged rape and possession of weapons in Ipoh

IPOH: Police arrested a man on suspicion of raping a woman who was found injured and in a traumatic state at Jalan Kamaruddin Isa, Fair Park near here last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 38-year-old victim was found by members of the public who later lodged a police report.

“A police team from the Sungai Senam Police Station rushed to the scene to assist the victim.

“Preliminary investigation found that the woman was raped in her home by an unknown man. The victim managed to escape from the scene and suffered injuries to her legs due to falling from a high place,” he said in a statement here.

Yahaya said police later arrested a 43-year-old local man at the victim’s house and seized several weapons, such as scissors, a knife and a wrecking bar.

He said the suspect has previous drug records and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code, and the suspect has been remanded for seven days until April 25 for further investigation,” he said. - Bernama