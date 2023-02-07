Man arrested for allegedly beating his two children

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested for allegedly beating his two children and threatening his wife at their home at Taman Cheras Indah here, on June 25.

The 40-year-old suspect hit his 11-year-old daughter in the face twice and slapped her three-year-old brother’s face, leaving bruises.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspect became aggressive when his wife asked him to return her and their children’s passports.

“Both the children have been warded at Ampang Hospital for further treatment and monitoring while the suspect has been remanded for seven days until July 7,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said the suspect’s 37-year-old wife was threatened not to lodge a police report on the incident.

He said the suspect, a tow truck driver, was arrested on June 30 in Kampung Ampang Indah and checks found he has no previous criminal or drug records.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child’s Act 2001 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. - Bernama