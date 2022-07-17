Man arrested for allegedly insulting Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly insulting Islam on social media.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the man was arrested at his house in Puchong , near here, at about 12.30 pm today for investigation under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Investigations will also be conducted on the individuals who beat up the man,” he said in a statement today.

The man was arrested following a viralled video of a man insulting the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Islam. Also being viralled was videos showing the man being beaten up by a few unknown individuals in front of his house. — Bernama