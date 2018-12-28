Man arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old daughter

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a man who is believed to have raped his 10-year-old daughter repeatedly over the last year, at Taman Changkat Permata, Ampang.

Ampang Jaya District Police deputy chief superintendent Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Ampang after police received a report from the victim’s grandmother, who claimed the child had been raped by her own biological father.

“Investigation showed that the victim was raised by her grandmother before being handed to her father in 2017. The victim was raped several times under the custody of the man until early December this year.”

Zaid also addded that the victim did not tell anyone as she feared the suspect.

“It is understood that the man is divorced and the victim also has a seven-year-old sister who lives with her mother in Rawang,“ he said.

Mohd Zaid then said that the suspect will be remanded for seven days from Dec 25 to Dec 31 for investigations under Section 376B of the Penal Code.