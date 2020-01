KUALA LUMPUR: A man known as ‘Datuk Abhy’ was arrested by police at his home in Kajang, Selangor, today on suspicion of raping a student he deceived using the ‘Bigo Live’ app.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the suspect, his late 40s, was nabbed at 2pm following a police report lodged by the girl, who claimed the man had raped her at a shop in Bandar Baru Bangi on Tuesday.

“The teenage girl got to know the suspect via the ‘Bigo Live’ app and was offered to work as his personal assistant. However, the suspect took advantage and raped her,” he told Bernama today.

He said police had received another report of rape on Monday and were investigating several other rape cases with the same modus operandi, believed to be linked to the suspect.

“The suspect will be taken to the Kajang court tomorrow morning for remand application,“ he said.

He said anyone with information on the case or other cases with a similar modus operandi should contact investigating officer Insp Noorlaila Kairudin at 019-2299906 or the nearest police station. — Bernama