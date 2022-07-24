Man arrested for assaulting ex-wife

AMPANG: Police detained a 57-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife at their home in Taman Melor in Kuala Lumpur.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident unfolded when the 47-year-old victim returned home at about 4.30pm on Saturday and discovered that her house had been ransacked.

“As she was lodging a police report at the Pandan Indah police station, she was informed that her ex-husband was at home.

“When she returned home, an argument ensued and the suspect allegedly hit the victim,“ he said in a statement today.

Police subsequently picked up the suspect and further checks found that the suspect possessed several packets of ganja.

The suspect also tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The victim was treated at Hospital Ampang for injuries to her face and neck.