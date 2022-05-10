Man arrested for blocking VIP motorcade in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested for obstructing civil servants who were escorting dignitaries when driving in a reckless manner on Sultan Iskandar Highway towards the entrance to Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim here last Friday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they had received a police report on the matter.

He said following that, police arrested the 36-year-old man for alleged involvement in the case and remanded him for four days.

“The individual will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court tomorrow under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants and Section 279 of the Penal Code for driving or riding in a reckless manner on public roads,“ he said in a statement last night. - Bernama