KEPALA BATAS: A 36-year-old man believed to be under the influence of drugs, choked his mother and threatened to kill her yesterday, after letting go of his motorbike which narrowly missed hitting her.

The man with a criminal record for four previous offences including drugs, was detained at his family home at 4pm yesterday in Penaga near here, after a police report was lodged by his 60-year-old mother, said North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor today.

The woman reported that her son had returned home in a terrible state of mind and had shouted at her before causing hurt to her.

During the incident when her son had caught hold of her neck, the woman managed to break free by biting his hand but sustained some injuries to her back. She was also assisted by her youngest son.

The incident is being investigated under section 506 of the Penal Code for the offence of criminal intimidation which carries the sentence of a maximum jail term of seven years or fine or both upon conviction. — Bernama