Man arrested for damaging bank’s ATM screens

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a man who kicked and damaged two automated teller machine (ATM) display screens at a bank in Bandar Bukit Tinggi on Monday.

According to a report by NST, the 25-year-old suspect, was nabbed at Taman Sentosa by Klang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers the same day he committed the crime.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Going Foong said police were alerted with the incident when the bank manager lodged a report on the damaged ATM display screens on Monday.

“The suspect was seen in the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage entering the premises through the main door and heading to the area where the ATMs and other self-service terminals were.

“He had tried to withdraw money from the ATM machine. However, he suddenly kicked the ATM display screens and damaged them before fleeing,“ he reportedly said.