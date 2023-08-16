Man arrested for insulting Agong through Facebook post

KUALA LUMPUR: A man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account @SamBanjar Perak was arrested today for uploading a seditious post and insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the man, 43, was arrested in Bera, Pahang, and has been remanded for four days till Aug 18.

“The man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account, @SamBanjar Perak, posted a seditious statement that insulted ... the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he said in a statement here tonight, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged the public to be wise and conscientious social media users and avoid making any statements that could threaten peace and unity, especially involving 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues. - Bernama