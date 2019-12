TANJUNG MALIM: Police arrested a local man for allegedly stealing handphones from three Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) students around the state on Dec 13.

Muallim district police chief, Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the arrest of the suspect, aged 33, was made following a tip-off and surveillance with the cooperation of the state police Criminal Investigation Department, in Baling, Kedah.

He said the suspect had been actively involved in the crime in recent months and was targeting MRSM Lenggong, Gerik; MRSM Pasir Salak, Kampung Gajah; and MRSM Felda, Trolak students by trespassing the dormitories while the students were sleeping.

“The latest incident was reported on Nov 23 involving the disappearance of 33 handphones belonging to students from MRSM Felda Trolak, of which, two female blocks were broken into by an unidentified individual at 4.56am.

“Upon checking, it was found the fence had been cut off behind one of the building blocks. We believe the suspect had surveyed the place before entering the dormitory blocks as soon as the lights were switched off,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the self-employed suspect kept all the stolen goods in his house in Kampung Surau, Jalan Weng in Baling.

“We found 86 handphones of various brands, among them, iPhone, Samsung and Huawei; six laptops, five identity cards belonging to students, one MRSM Pasir Salak student card, and one name tag written Rania,” he said.

Police also seized several tools including screwdrivers and wire cutters used for the telephone and computer maintenance, he said, adding that the suspect rode his motorcycle from Baling to Perak to commit the crime.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the suspect, who had expertise in repairing telephones and computers, had confessed to selling several stolen internal components and telephones.

The suspect, who also confessed to committing the crime alone, has two past offences related to theft. He has been remanded under Section 380 of the Penal Code. — Bernama