Man arrested for suspected abuse of ex-girlfriend’s daughter

JOHOR BAHRU: A six-year-old girl was believed to have been physically abused by her mother’s ex-boyfriend at a house in Kampung Sinaran Baru, Kempas, yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the 25-year-old victim’s mother lodged a report about the incident at 10.39 am yesterday.

Following that, he said the police arrested the 29-year-old suspect at around 11.05 pm the same day.

“The girl, who sustained injuries to her lips and face, has been referred to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said a remand application against the suspect will be made at the Johor Bahru Court this morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

- Bernama